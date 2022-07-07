Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Main session 1 results expected soon. How to check, download

JEE Main session 1 results expected soon. How to check, download

NTA will announce names of session 1 toppers along with other result related data like total number of candidates in the result press release.
1 min read . 09:03 AM ISTLivemint

  • JEE Main session 1 results: When announced, candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.ac.in and nta.ac.in to check JEE Main session 1 result.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mins 2022 session 1 results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) today. On Wednesday, NTA released final answer key of JEE Main, which usually means that results of the test will be announced next.

When announced, candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.ac.in and nta.ac.in to check JEE Main session 1 result.

NTA will announce names of session 1 toppers along with other result related data like total number of candidates in the result press release.

JEE Main cut-offs and all India rank list will be published only after session 2 exam.

How to check JEE Main 2022 session 1 result

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the JEE Main 2022 result link for session 1 and click on it.

Enter the required details and submit.

View result and download the page.

JEE Main is held for admission to participating government and private technical education institutions in India, including IIITs and NITs. It is also the qualifying exam for IIT JEE Advanced.

