JEE Main Session 2 exam postponed to 25 July, admit cards to be issued tomorrow

The second session examination of Joint Entrance Examination Mains or JEE Mains 2022 has been postponed and will now be held on 25 July, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Wednesday.
The admit cards will be issued tomorrow on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.
About 6,29,778 candidates will take the test in approximately 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities outside India. Candidates can download JEE Main admit cards using their application number and date of birth.
Here's how to download JEE Mains admit cards:
- Visit – jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the session 2 admit card link.
- Put your roll number and date of birth
- Click on submit.
For those who will attempt JEE Main for the first time, they should know that there can be a self-declaration form on the JEE Main admit card.
In the form, they will have to record their recent health and travel history. They have to sign it at the examination centre in the presence of an invigilator.
“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," NTA stated.
