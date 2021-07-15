The JEE (Main) 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26th, 27th and 31st August, and on 1st and 2nd September 2021, informed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam, he said.

A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE(Main) 2021 session 4. Registrations for the JEE (Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended upto 20th July.

Earlier, the third edition of engineering entrance exam was scheduled to be held from July 20 to 25 and the fourth edition from July 27-August 2. However, the exam was postponed due to Covid situation.

The NTA had stated that the remaining two sessions of the JEE (Main) —2021 would resume from July 20, 2021. In order to address the pandemic, the number of cities had been increased from 232 to 334.

Earlier this month, the NTA said that the postponed sessions of the JEE-Main exam would be conducted at 828 centres in all sessions instead of the previous 660.

"In order to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director of NTA.

The admit card for the third session of the JEE-Main 2021 has been released by the the testing agency. According to a document of the NTA, candidates who had applied earlier for "session 3 (April 2021) (postponed) BE/BTech Paper I" were given time between 6 to 8 July to modify their particulars.

This year, the examination authority is giving students a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on the best score of candidates.

JEE Main 2021 is also being conducted in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.