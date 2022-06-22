JEE Mains 2022: Here's why students want exams to be postponed

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 is scheduled to start from tomorrow i.e. 23 June. The entire session is scheduled to be held between 23 June-29 June.

The NTA has also released the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 on its officials website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students who have registered to appear for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam can now download their admit cards from the website.

However, with floods in Assam and the ongoing Agnipath protest that has led to train cancellations and internet shutdown in several states, students are now demanding to postpone the exams.

The protest of the Agnipath scheme has spread like wild fire across the country with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana affected the most. Several states including Bihar witnessed violent protests after the announcement of the new model that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

On Tuesday, the railway cancelled 270 trains which included 103 mail/express trains and 167 passenger trains. It also partially cancelled three mail/express trains. On Monday, it has cancelled over 600 trains due to the agitations. It cancelled 483 trains on Sunday and 369 trains a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam also worsened on 21 June, affecting 55 lakh people across 32 districts and claiming seven more lives. Rivers Brahmaputra and Barak along with their tributaries are in spate, they said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited relief camps in flood-hit Nalbari and Kamrup districts, said that a package will be announced soon.

Several trains were also cancelled by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday due to damage to railway properties in parts of Bihar amid protests over the Agnipath scheme, and the flood in Assam.

The Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Mairabari–Guwahati Passenger Special, Silghat Town–Guwahati DEMU Special will remain cancelled on June 22, an NFR spokesperson said.

The Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Express on June 23 has also been cancelled, he said. Railway tracks have been damaged due to breaches caused by flood water in the Chaparmukh–Senchoa section in Lumding division in Assam, he added.

Many of those who have been affected by the protests are students travelling to appear for several competitive exams scheduled during the week. This was a concern raised by several on Twitter.

"When so many trains are getting cancelled then how will students from remote villages access their exam centres allotted in far away cities? Kindly look into the matter," tweeted Harsh Kumar, referring to the engineering entrance exam -- JEE Mains -- which is scheduled to be held between June 23 and June 29.

Students are using #JEEMains2022 on Twitter demanding postponement of the exams.

Here are some of the tweets

Petition to postpone JEE Mains by 1 week to make specific arrangements to reach the center. @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @PMOIndia



For those who support the idea, spread this image and tag the valid agencies.#JEEMains2022 #JEEMain #Postponejeemains2022 pic.twitter.com/c2N0iLMQUe — Word (@AstutelyCareful) June 21, 2022

Over 600 trains have been cancelled so far due to protests and still NTA thinks students can reach their centre to give #JEEMains2022 . They are not at all concerned about students#Postponejeemains2022 #PostponeJEEMain2022 #postponejeemain #JEEMain2022 #JEEMain2022 #JEEMain — Shivam Bajaj (@ShivamB60710175) June 21, 2022

Even though there no problem in few places in the country but few other cities, students are facing travelling issue. So i think NTA should take this into consideration. #JEEMains2022 #JEEMains2022#PostponeJEEMains #postponejeemains2022 https://t.co/bFVcGbJkdp — Parikshit Yadav (@Pariksh78550507) June 21, 2022

There are students who have affected by agnipath protests, so please postpone #JEEMains2022 exam.. #Postponejeemains2022 — Abhinav🇮🇳 (@Abhinav321G) June 22, 2022

Dear @DG_NTA @Dpradhanbjp @DipakKrIAS Sir In Whole India Violent Protest Against #AgnipathScheme Going On Internet Shut Down in Bihar UP 500+ Trains Cancelled.



How Will Students Reach Exam Centre Request From Students Please #Postponejeemains2022 For a Month #JUSTICEforNEETUG — Arnav Raj (@Arnav__Raj) June 21, 2022