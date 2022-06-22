JEE Mains 2022: Here's why students want exams to be postponed

The protest of the Agnipath scheme has spread like wild fire across the country with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana affected the most. Several states including Bihar witnessed violent protests after the announcement of the new model that seeks to recruit youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.