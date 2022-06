JEE Main 2022: The JEE Main Admit Card for Session 1 Exam was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday on June 21, 2022.

The registered candidates who are interested in downloading their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets can do so from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held between June 23 to 29, 2022 and the exam will be held in 501 cities across the country as well as 22 cities in outside India.

To download NTA JEE main admit card 2022, the student must enter their application number and date of birth, password. The interested candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully so they can strictly follow the instructions provided during the examination.

Additionally, it is important for the students to note that the admit card will not be sent through post. The exams will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 of JEE Main exam will be held from June 23 to 29, 2022 and JEE Mains 2022 July session will be held between 21-30 July. Two separate admit cards will be issued for the exams.

How to download the admit card:

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card 2022

nta.ac.in

To download the admit card for JEE Main session 1 exam, students can visit the official websites shared above

Proceed to click on the “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Session 1"

Enter the application number and password/ date of birth

Click on “Submit" to download JEE Main 2022 admit card