The registered candidates who are interested in downloading their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets can do so from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam will be held between June 23 to 29, 2022 and the exam will be held in 501 cities across the country as well as 22 cities in outside India.