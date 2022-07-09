JEE Mains 2022 session 2 registration closes today: Check last-minute details1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 04:45 PM IST
- Candidates can finish the JEE Mains 2022 registration process through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in
Listen to this article
National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 today, i.e. June 9, 2022. Interested candidates, who have yet not finished their registrations, can do the same through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA opened the registration process on 6 July.