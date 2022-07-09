National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 today, i.e. June 9, 2022. Interested candidates, who have yet not finished their registrations, can do the same through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA opened the registration process on 6 July.

A notice regarding the same said, The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

Here's how to apply:

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.