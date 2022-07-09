Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  JEE Mains 2022 session 2 registration closes today: Check last-minute details

JEE Mains 2022 session 2 registration closes today: Check last-minute details

NTA opened the registration process on 6 July. 
1 min read . 04:45 PM ISTLivemint

  • Candidates can finish the JEE Mains 2022 registration process through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 today, i.e. June 9, 2022. Interested candidates, who have yet not finished their registrations, can do the same through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA opened the registration process on 6 July. 

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration process for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 today, i.e. June 9, 2022. Interested candidates, who have yet not finished their registrations, can do the same through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA opened the registration process on 6 July. 

A notice regarding the same said, The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

A notice regarding the same said, The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

Here's how to apply: 

Here's how to apply: 

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main 2022 Session 2 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 