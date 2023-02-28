JEE Mains 2023 Result: Session 1 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main Result Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 Paper 2. Those who have appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2 in Session 1 can check their result at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

