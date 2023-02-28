Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  JEE Mains 2023 Result: Session 1 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2023 Result: Session 1 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

1 min read . 11:59 AM IST Livemint
Those who have appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2 in Session 1 can check their JEE Main 2023 Result in the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • JEE Mains 2023 Result: The result has been declared for around 46,000 thousand candidates

JEE Mains 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main Result Final Answer Key 2023 for Session 1 Paper 2. Those who have appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2 in Session 1 can check their result at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains Session 1 was held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January this year across India. The result has been declared for around 46,000 thousand candidates.

How to download JEE Mains Session 1 Paper 2 Answer Key

- Go to the official site of NTA JEE – jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Select the “Answer Key of JEE (Main) Session-1 2023 of Paper-2" on the homepage

- You will see a pdf on the screen

- Now, your answer key is on the screen

- Check your answer key

- Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference

