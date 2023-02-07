Jee Mains Result 2023: Session 1 results declared; here's how to check

Jee Mains Result 2023: Session 1 results declared; here's how to check2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
- Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 result from the official website of the NTA i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the JEE Main exam for Session 1 held in January-February.
The results have been declared for the Paper 1 B.E. / B.Tech. candidates can download it from the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Here's how to download the JEE Main Paper 1 results:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the ‘Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech’ link on the homepage
NTA has provided 2 links to check the results.
Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
Click on Submit.
Your JEE Main scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download it for future reference.
The JEE Main Paper 1 B.E./B.Tech exams was held on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 in 1st and 2nd shift. JEE Main 2023 Session 1 was conducted at different centres located in 290 cities across the country and 25 cities outside India.
As per NTA, of the 8.6 lakh applicants for Paper 1, a total of 8.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which is 95.79 percent attendance. The NTA states that this is the highest attendance for JEE Main Paper 1 ever since the NTA began conducting the exams.
The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages which is English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IIITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.
For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, the qualifying aggregate is 65 per cent in class 12 board exams. The eligibility criteria was kept in abeyance during the pandemic (2020, 2021 and 2022).
Meanwhile, the registeration for Session 2 of the JEE Main exam has begun. The Session 2 exams will be held from 6-12 April 2023.
