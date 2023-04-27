JEE Mains Result 2023 Live: NTA JEE Session 2 result today? Results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. The NTA released the answer sheet on April 19. Students were told to raise objections by April 21.
As per media reports, around eight lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains session 2 exams.
JEE mains session 2: Last year's cut off
General: 88.4121383
OBC-NCL: 67.0090297
SC: 43.0820954
ST: 26.7771328
GEN-EWS: 63.1114141
Gen-PwD: 0.0031029
Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main Session 2 exam need to keep the application number handy. The application number and date of birth, will be required to view JEE Main session 2 result.
