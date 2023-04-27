Hello User
JEE Mains Result 2023 Live: NTA JEE Session 2 result today? Results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:57 AM IST Livemint
The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15

  JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 Live: NTA JEE Session 2 results will be announced soon.

The JEE Main Session 2 exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. The NTA released the answer sheet on April 19. Students were told to raise objections by April 21.

As per media reports, around eight lakh candidates appeared for JEE Mains session 2 exams.

Check all the latest updates on JEE Mains Session 2 exam 2023 results here:

27 Apr 2023, 06:57 AM IST Last year's cut off: JEE mains session

JEE mains session 2: Last year's cut off

General: 88.4121383

OBC-NCL: 67.0090297

SC: 43.0820954

ST: 26.7771328

GEN-EWS: 63.1114141

Gen-PwD: 0.0031029

27 Apr 2023, 06:38 AM IST Candidates need to keep application number ready 

Candidates who have appeared in the  JEE Main Session 2 exam need to keep the  application number handy. The application number and date of birth, will be required to view JEE Main session 2 result.

