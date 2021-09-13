JEE)-Advanced Registration: The registrations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs were on Monday deferred again due to delay in announcement of JEE-Main results.

This is the second time registration was deferred. The registration process was to begin last week but was deferred till 13 September (Monday) due to the delay in result.

“Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed."

“The new registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2021 is as follows: Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon); Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00; Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 ," IIT Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, said on Friday.

However, the registration did not begin on today as well. IIT-Kharagpur has not announced a new date for registration and has asked candidates to wait for an update.

JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. "The result for JEE-Mains will be announced either tomorrow or latest by Wednesday," a senior official told PTI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.