JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100; results of some withheld due to unfair means1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
The maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2022 (JEE Mains 2022) result for session 2 exam today, August 8.
According to NTA, at least 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 in engineering entrance JEE-Main.
The NTA also said that results of five students has been withheld for using unfair means.
The maximum candidates who have scored 100 NTA score are from Andhra Pradesh (5) and Telangana (5) followed by Rajasthan (4).
One candidate each from Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, has bagged the perfect score. According to officials, NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.
"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examinees," a senior official said.
More than 6.29 students appeared for JEE Mains 2022 session 2 exam this year. The exam was conducted from July 25 to July 30.
This year, the exam was held in two shifts, first shift from 9 am to 12 pm, while second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper comprised of a total of 90 questions, although candidates were required to attempt only 75 of them.
Earlier on August 7, the NTA has released the final answer key for Paper 1, or BE, BTech paper, and Paper 2, or B.Planning and BArch papers. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website---jeemain.nta.nic.in. The authorities had earlier released the answer key on August 3, but the students were allowed to raise objections till 5 August.
