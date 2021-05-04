NEW DELHI : The Union government Tuesday postponed the JEE-Main exam scheduled for the last week of May giving relief to more than a million aspirants of engineering schools including IITs.

“Looking at the present situation of covid-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

While the Union education ministry has asked the central funded institutions to postpone all offline exams this month due to the second wave, on Monday it remained silent on the marque JEE-Main entrance.

After April edition of the JEE-Main was the deferred, the fresh decision defers the May edition of the entrance. The union government had announced earlier this year that JEE-Main will take place four times a year and first two editions are over.

