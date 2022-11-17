Jeep India hints at adding products to boost growth in 20233 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 10:38 PM IST
- The US marquee on Thursday launched the 2022 edition of Grand Cherokee, priced at ₹77.50 lakh in the Indian market.
Jeep India on Thursday launched their fifth generation 2022 edition of Grand Cherokee, priced at ₹77.50 lakh in the Indian market. At the launch event the US marquee said that they are working on newer portfolios to increase customer base and boost their growth in the year 2023 in the Indian market.