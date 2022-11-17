Jeep India on Thursday launched their fifth generation 2022 edition of Grand Cherokee, priced at ₹77.50 lakh in the Indian market. At the launch event the US marquee said that they are working on newer portfolios to increase customer base and boost their growth in the year 2023 in the Indian market.

Jeep India is optimistic about their growth prospects in 2023, as they have said that they are working on their next set of portfolios for the domestic market.

"We are looking at growth for next year as well. When we add a product, growth is going to happen So we increase the customer base, we increase the volume and of course add more business to it," Nipun Mahajan, head of Jeep India told news agency PTI.

"So volume wise the year (2023) is going to be exciting again for Jeep India," he said.

The company had retailed 12,136 units in the domestic market last year, registering a robust 130 per cent growth over 2020.

A part of the automotive group Stellantis, Jeep retails four car models—Jeep Compass, Wrangler, Meridian and Grand Cherokee—in its India portfolio.

The company has rolled out three products—Meridian, Compass Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee-- in the domestic market this year so far.

“Our growth is as per the trajectory that we have finalised for 2022. The roll out of the all-new Grand Cherokee will help us get started delivering numbers and next year will be more significant as we have a full year to develop the market," he said.

Mahajan, however, did not share the sales volume that the company was expecting for 2022. People aware of the developments have stated to news agency PTI that Jeep India is expected to log 20% higher sales in its vehicle sales compared to 2021.

At this growth rate, the company may close the year with 14,500-odd units sales, they added.

Noting that being in the premium segment, customer experience is more important to the company both from the product and services point of view, Mahajan said, “We are aiming at building a strong customer base on both these aspects."

"We are working on our next set of portfolios. We now have four products, which cover the market completely in the premium segment," he added.

Mahajan said that in terms of the Jeep product portfolio, whatever is largely available in the international market is available in the Indian market as well.

“India is a market not falling behind in the global Jeep product range. It is very much at par which is available globally. Also, our inspiration is more on customer experience and improving the profitability so that we can invest more in the market," he said.

The fifth generation 5-seater SUV Grand Cherokee is built on a brand-new architecture and is equipped with updated tech and connectivity features.

The all-new Grand Cherokee is being produced at the company's Ranjangaon manufacturing facility near Pune and is the fourth name plate for the US automobile maker to be made in India.

It also comes with over 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), eight airbags, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and three point seatbelt and occupant detection for all five passengers, as per the company.

The latest SUV is powered by the 2 Litre Turbo Petrol engine coupled with 8 speed automatic transmission.

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is available through select Jeep dealerships, with deliveries starting by the end of the month, the company said.