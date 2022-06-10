Jefferies' Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio. Here are the latest stock changes2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM IST
- Jefferies' Christopher Wood has announced changes in the long-only equity portfolios
Jefferies' global head of equity strategy Christopher Wood has announced changes in the long-only equity portfolios. The investment in HDFC in the India long-only equity portfolio will be removed and replaced by an investment in HDFC Bank, he said in the Greed and Fear note.