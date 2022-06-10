“As for the Indian stock market, it continues to be held up by domestic flows while foreigners keep selling. Domestic equity mutual funds have recorded net inflows of $19 bn in the first five months of 2022, while foreigners have sold a net $23.4 bn of Indian equities year-to-date. The risk in the domestic flows is that about half was accounted for by retail investors investing directly last fiscal year, as opposed to into funds," he highlighted.

