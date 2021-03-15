OPEN APP
Home >News >India >JeM commander Sajjad Afghani, among 2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Sajjad Afghani was killed in the Shopian encounter that restarted on Monday. The police said that Afghani had been involved in the recruitment of youth into terrorism.

Police said that a total of two terrorists have been killed in the operation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman

GST Council may consider inclusion of petrol, diesel at an 'appropriate' time

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
Front line workers get shots of Covid19 India vaccine Covishield at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai on Monday.

India set to cross 30 million mark in covid-19 vaccination coverage

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen says Biden administration undecided on wealth tax

2 min read . 01:17 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

No plans to introduce diaspora bonds as of now: Finance Minister Sitharaman

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST

One AK-47 rifle with a UBL shell and one USA made rifle's M-4 carbine was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The encounter had restarted in the Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday. It had broken out on March 13 and one terrorist was gunned down during the operation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday identified the terrorist as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian, who was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout