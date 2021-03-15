JeM commander Sajjad Afghani, among 2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Police said that a total of two terrorists have been killed in the operation

Shopian: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Sajjad Afghani was killed in the Shopian encounter that restarted on Monday. The police said that Afghani had been involved in the recruitment of youth into terrorism.

One AK-47 rifle with a UBL shell and one USA made rifle's M-4 carbine was recovered from the site of the encounter.

The encounter had restarted in the Rawalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday. It had broken out on March 13 and one terrorist was gunned down during the operation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday identified the terrorist as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Rakh Narapora of Shopian, who was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

