Jesus Real God…: Rahul Gandhi slammed for chat with Tamil Nadu pastor

BJP got yet another chance to take a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and this time it's about Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign. Recently, a video went viral that showed Rahul Gandhi conversing with George Ponniah, a pastor in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, where the pastor comments that Jesus the ‘only real god’. The video drew much criticism from the BJP members. Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi launched ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ - a cross-country padayatra covering nearly 3,570 kilometres over 150 days spanning 12 states.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}