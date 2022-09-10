Jesus Real God…: Rahul Gandhi slammed for chat with Tamil Nadu pastor

A video went viral that showed Rahul Gandhi conversing with George Ponniah, a pastor in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, where the pastor comments that Jesus the ‘only real god’
BJP got yet another chance to take a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and this time it's about Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign. Recently, a video went viral that showed Rahul Gandhi conversing with George Ponniah, a pastor in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, where the pastor comments that Jesus the ‘only real god’. The video drew much criticism from the BJP members. Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi launched ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ - a cross-country padayatra covering nearly 3,570 kilometres over 150 days spanning 12 states.
Shehzad Poonawalla, the BJP spokesperson, shared the video on social media where Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Jesus, while the Pastor answered that Jesus is the real god who reveals himself in the human form, unlike other Shakti or powers.
Poonawalla tweeted, ‘Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons’
In the video, there were several others who had answered the Congress leader's question. One said that Jesus is both the son of god and god himself.
Responding to Poonawalla's allegations, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said, This is all just BJP Propaganda. We are doing Bharat Jodo Yatra. BJP is busy dividing while Congress Unites. BJP Rejects India’s diversity while congress unites India.
Pastor George Ponniah, member of Tamil Nadu-based NGO Jananayaga Christhava Peravai, is often known for his controversial rhetoric. He is no stranger to controversy and came into the limelight after a controversial speech by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following which over 30 complaints were filed against him in parts of Tamil Nadu.
