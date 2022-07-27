Jet Airways 2.0 to start commercial operations from September

Jet Airways received air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After successfully managing to overcome the financial problems, Jet Airways is all set to start its commercial operations from September. The airline has started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After successfully managing to overcome the financial problems, Jet Airways is all set to start its commercial operations from September. The airline has started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes.
"Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline," Jet Airways on Tuesday said on Twitter.
"Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline," Jet Airways on Tuesday said on Twitter.
The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September.
In a June report, Press Trust of India, citing sources, had reported that Jet Airways is will be initially flying on domestic routes only.
Jet Airways will find a new rival in Akasa Air, which is expected to start operations soon.
The airline -- which received air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20 -- is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing, reported PTI.
Currently, the airline has just one operational aircraft -- which is a B737NG -- in its fleet.
Financial distress forced Jet Airways to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over ₹8,000 crore.
In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.
The airline intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September.
In a June report, Press Trust of India, citing sources, had reported that Jet Airways is will be initially flying on domestic routes only.
Jet Airways will find a new rival in Akasa Air, which is expected to start operations soon.
The airline -- which received air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20 -- is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing, reported PTI.
Currently, the airline has just one operational aircraft -- which is a B737NG -- in its fleet.
Financial distress forced Jet Airways to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over ₹8,000 crore.
In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.