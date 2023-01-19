Sanjeev Kapoor wrote,"This appears to have been the result of a schedule change. Some travel agents do not provide customer contact information, instead inputting their own agency email and phone numbers. Onus is then on them to pass on such timing change messages to the customers." 'This has been a long-standing issue and challenge, often highlighted by the airlines. Unfortunately, there is no regulation that requires travel agents to input actual customer contact info. Ideally this should be a mandatory requirement, that would prevent such issues," Sanjiv Kapoor said in a follow up tweet.