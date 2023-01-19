Sanjiv Kapoor,the CEO-designate of the grounded carrier Jet Airways who put forth his views on various topics on his Twitter handle has recently commented after an airline which was bound for Singapore has left thirty-two passengers behind. The incident took place in AMritsar.
Sanjeev Kapoor wrote,"This appears to have been the result of a schedule change. Some travel agents do not provide customer contact information, instead inputting their own agency email and phone numbers. Onus is then on them to pass on such timing change messages to the customers." 'This has been a long-standing issue and challenge, often highlighted by the airlines. Unfortunately, there is no regulation that requires travel agents to input actual customer contact info. Ideally this should be a mandatory requirement, that would prevent such issues," Sanjiv Kapoor said in a follow up tweet.
Also the Scoot airline flight was originally scheduled to take off at 7:55 pm on Wednesday. It, however, flew out of the airport at 4 pm, they said, adding all the passengers were communicated about the change departure time well in advance through email by their booking agents.
An airport official told ANI that the travel agent, who booked the tickets for 30 people in a group, had not informed them (passengers) about the change in flight timings due to which the airline flew with the passengers who had reported on time.
"All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," V K Seth, the Director of the airport, told PTI.
He added that 263 passengers who boarded the flight reported at the airport well in time.
"If we talk about the change of timing of the flight, a proper procedure was followed as it was with the prior clearance from the Airport Authority of India, besides all authorities concerned," Seth said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into how a Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport.
The probe was initiated by the aviation regulatory authority after a Scoot Airline flight which was originally scheduled to depart at 7.55 pm on Wednesday from the Amritsar Airport took off at 3 pm, hours ahead of its departure time.
This triggered chaos at the airport with angry passengers who were left behind staging a protest. They registered their complaint with authorities concerned at the airport.
