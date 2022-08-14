Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor travels on Air India flight, shares his experience

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor travels on Air India flight, shares his experience4 min read . 09:09 AM IST
- Sanjiv Kapoor was travelling with his son in an Air India Delhi-Bombay flight AI863.
Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways recently shared his experience while travelling on an Air India flight with his son.
Kapoor was travelling with his son in an Air India Delhi-Bombay flight AI863. In a series of tweets, Kapoor shared his experience and the problems he faced as his pre-paid seat was changed at the last moment. He also added that apart from him, another family also faced a similar issue and they were forced to sit separately.
In a series of Tweets, he wrote, “Flying @airindiain with my son, AI863 DEL-BOM. Paid for seats 7DF. Web checked in. Got mobile BP. No bags, straight to gate. So far so good. However at gate told I have been moved to 18B. Asked why? They say no idea, can't do anything, you should have checked-in at the counters!"
“Another family with kids and with pre-booked, pre-paid seats in row 7 also separated and scattered across the cabin. I think what triggered this was an aircraft downgauge, from 321 to 320. However people ok same PNR were not protected together, and poor gate staff at wits end," he wrote.
“Lots of uniformed staff flying on this flight. I was told there was nothing they could do to give me an aisle seat that I had paid for, or any non-middle. I suggested maybe they can re-seat staff. Voila, they typed furiously, and scribbled 6A in my BP. Not sure who was reseated," he wrote.
"My son finally offered his seat to the family so that at least the mother could sit close to her kids. The dad was not able to get a seat with family, he added.
Mr Kapoor also listed some lessons learnt regarding re-assignments. Apart from this, he also shared 3 rules.
“Lots of lessons to be learnt here on how to handle seat re-assignments when aircraft changes. Rule #1: protect pax who have paid for seats, in same seat type. #2: Keep those in same PNR together. #3. Ensure non-rev staff are not given seats paid for by revenue pax," the tweet read.
Kapoor further added said that learnings will be discussed with the Jet Airways staff as we need to get the basics right and small things make a big difference.
“All going to be part of briefing to jetairways staff. We need to get the basics right. It is these small things that make a big difference. And my sympathies to gate staff and crew left to sort out the mess."
He also credited saying that the flight was on time and also appreciated the lunch in economy class was good.
“However credit where it's due: the flight was bang on time (actually early), 100% full, and the lunch in Economy class was good - catering has always been a strong point for Air India. Incidentally the last time I flew AI DEL-BOM, it was their last 747 flight, on March 10 2021," he said.
Hours after the tweet, Air India replied to him saying, “We truly regret to know about your experience, Mr Kapoor. This is certainly avoidable. We appreciate Shiv's understanding of the situation and showing empathy towards the family. We are looking into the root cause to avoid recurrences. Hope to serve you better in near future."
In March 2022, Veteran aviation executive Sanjiv Kapoor, who helped steer SpiceJet Ltd through a turbulent period, has been appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Jet Airways (India) Ltd.
Earlier in May, the CEO announced the carrier this time will have the best possible app, website and IT systems and services, ‘but without losing the human touch.’ Kapoor said the employees should focus on professionalism and this time, the airline will be more customer driven.
Kapoor had said in an email to his employees, "Human interaction cannot be fully replaced by technology -- it must always be there as a backup, especially when things go wrong (during irregular operations, etc).
Air India, which was a government-owned airline early this year, has now become a private entity. After 69 years of being run as a government entity, the airline went back to Tata Group on January 27.
