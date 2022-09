Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on 13 September sparked a debate on the social media site Twitter after uploading an image of a child who was seen poking his head out of the sunroof of a car he was travelling in.

In his tweet, Kapoor wrote, "Kid enjoying the breeze out of the sunroof as his car zips along on Golf Course Road, Gurugram. Where have we failed? In schooling, or parenting, or both?"

Despite the act of child can't be considered as illegal, Kapoor's tweet has put netizens thinking if it was safe or unsafe to stick your head out a car window or rooftop.

Following the tweets, Kapoor was even questioned why is poking nose in other's issues.

His father's car, his and his fathers choice, he can enjoy breeze whereever he wants. Take a chill pill no one failed anywhere. — Sidd (@HackingSidd) September 12, 2022

To which, Kapoor replied in this fashion:

Seriously? At a time we are talking about mandatory airbags and seat belts in rear seats? — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) September 12, 2022

Notably, the recent Cyrus Mistry accident has raised various questions on Indians taking risk while travelling, including not wearing a seatbelt or vehicles not having mandatory airbags.

However, Kapoor's tweet may not spark a new legality in traffic laws, but can change how people perceive their close ones to act while travelling.