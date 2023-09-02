Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to ED custody till September 111 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till September 11 after arrest for ‘defrauding’ Canara Bank.
A Mumbai court has sent Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to Enforcement Directorate's custody till September 11. The development came less than a day after the businessman was arrested for defrauding Canara Bank of ₹538 crore.
