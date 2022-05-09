Jet Airways that is planning to relaunch commercial flight operations in the next few months has been granted security clearance from the govt. A letter sent by the civil aviation ministry to the airline on May 6 informed it about the grant of the security clearance by the Union home ministry. The letter was also sent to aviation safety regulator DGCA and aviation security regulator BCAS.

What does security clearance from govt mean?

The letter, which has been accessed by PTI, said it is "directed to refer to your application to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance received from the Ministry of Home Affairs".

"The security clearance can, however, be withdrawn any time in the light of any adverse inputs, if so received from the Ministry of Home Affairs in future," it added.

Last week, Jet Airways conducted its first test flight in Hyderabad. After the test flight, the airline has to conduct proving flights after which the DGCA will grant the air operator certificate.

What are Proving flights

Proving flights are similar to commercial flight with DGCA officials and airline officials as passengers and cabin crew members on board.

Last month, the airline appointed industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, former chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara, as its CEO.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways. The airline, which operated its last flight on April 17, 2019, was earlier owned by Naresh Goyal.