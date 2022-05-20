Jet Airways has been granted an air operator certificate, said the head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Arun Kumar. This allows the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

Jet Airways successfully completed all proving flights on May 17 and is now waiting for the DGCA to give it an air operator certificate (AOC), according to its owner Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. According to sources, the airline completed the second — and final — set of two proving flights with 31 people on board, including officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

They said Jet Airways performed the first of three proving flights on May 15 with 18 persons on board, including DGCA officials.

Proving flights is the last step for the airline to obtain the AOC. A total of five landings (five flights) have to be done by the aircraft to successfully complete its proving flights.

In a statement on May 17, the spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium stated, "We have successfully conducted our proving flights over two days, and we now look forward to the grant of the AOC by the DGCA."

The two proving flights on Tuesday were conducted on Delhi-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Delhi routes using the carrier's Boeing 737 plane, sources said.

The three proving flights that were conducted on Sunday were on Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Delhi routes using the same plane, they noted.

Jet Airways had on May 5 conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC.

The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

The airline plans to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter in 2022.