Private airliner Jet Airways is in talks with aircraft manufacturers and lessors to lease 6-8 planes as it gets ready for the relaunch. The planes include some of those which were to be delivered to Russian carriers prior to the Ukraine war.

The carrier that has not flown since 17 April, 2019, is also negotiating with airport operators to secure slots with "good" timings and is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

Earlier in May, Jet Airways got its air operator certificate revalidated by the aviation safety regulator DGCA.

ALSO READ: Airbus close to winning $5.5 billion order from Jet Airways

Aircraft availability is always an issue but now due to the Russia-Ukraine war, aircraft which were to be delivered to Russia are also available in the market along with those leased planes which were flying in Russia," PTI said, quoting a source.

According to the source, the airliner is is negotiating with Boeing, Airbus and the lessors and is looking to lease 6-8 aircraft by December. The report about discussions has been confirmed by the airliner, but no specific details were shared.

"We have no comment to give other than we will share our fleet plans when they are finalized and we are ready to share. We are in advanced discussions with multiple lessors and all three OEMs," PTI quoted Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor as saying.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways begins hiring, invites former cabin crew to rejoin

The source added that it will be the only single type of fleet either Airbus or Boeing. Both are in contention at this stage. "A decision on this is yet to be taken. But when it is taken, it will be quickly implemented," he said.

Meanwhile, reports of Jet Airways to initially begin flights to Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, among others, from its new base Delhi is making the rounds. "We have got some slots but some fine-tuning such as appropriate timing is being done and the airline may announce this also. So everything is in a positive direction," the PTI quoted the source.

With PTI inputs.