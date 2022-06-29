Jet Airways in discussions with aircraft makers to lease 6-8 planes by December2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:15 PM IST
- Earlier in May, Jet Airways got its air operator certificate revalidated by the aviation safety regulator DGCA.
Private airliner Jet Airways is in talks with aircraft manufacturers and lessors to lease 6-8 planes as it gets ready for the relaunch. The planes include some of those which were to be delivered to Russian carriers prior to the Ukraine war.