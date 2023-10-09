Jet Airways lenders raise concerns over investor's fraud probe before SC
Investor Florian Fritsch is currently being investigated for suspected fraud and money laundering by the authorities in Liechtenstein, a tiny principality situated between Austria and Switzerland
New Delhi: The lenders of bankrupt airline Jet Airways told the Supreme Court on Monday that they have asked the Jalan-Karlock Consortium to confirm through an affidavit that one of their investors, Florian Fritsch, is being investigated by authorities in Europe for fraud.