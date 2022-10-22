Jet Airways' new owner, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium must settle the unpaid gratuity and provident fund obligations of the company's workers as it gets ready to resume operations, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ordered. The former resolution specialist has been instructed to calculate the payments to be made to workmen and employees within one month and communicate the results to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium so that they can take the necessary actions to make the payments.

A two-member bench of the insolvency appellate tribunal had instructed the new owner to make payment of provident fund dues as admitted by the resolution professional after granting a batch of petitions filed by the associations of workers, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers, Officers and Staff Association, and others.

According to NCLAT, the amount of any gratuity given under the resolution plan will be deducted from the workmen's entitlement to payment of their unpaid gratuity as of the insolvency commencement date.

"Successful resolution applicant is directed to make payment of unpaid provident fund to the workmen till the date of insolvency commencement, after deducting the amount already paid towards the provident fund in the resolution plan to the workmen," it said.

Through an insolvency resolution procedure, Jalan-Kalrock was successful in winning the bid for Jet Airways, which had ceased operations in early 2019 due to the financial crisis. The airline is currently getting ready to resume operations. A representative for the Jalan-Kalrock consortium declined to comment on the NCLAT decision.

"This is a major judgement in view of workmen dues qua a resolution plan especially gratuity and provident fund," said Swarnendu Chatterjee.

The principal attorney for the Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways stated that the computation must be completed by June 20, 2019, the date on which insolvency was admitted. All workers and employees who have resigned or retired must get their entire gratuity and provident fund payments, according to the decree.

(With agency inputs)