Jet Airways' new owner, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium must settle the unpaid gratuity and provident fund obligations of the company's workers as it gets ready to resume operations, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ordered. The former resolution specialist has been instructed to calculate the payments to be made to workmen and employees within one month and communicate the results to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium so that they can take the necessary actions to make the payments.

