Jet Airways near deal to buy 50 Airbus A220 jets: Report

Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, news agency Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter said. Once a major player in the Indian aviation space, Jet Airways has not flown since April 17, 2019 and is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium. Earlier this year, it got its air operator certificate revalidated by the aviation safety regulator DGCA.

