Jet Airways' proving flights scheduled for 15, 17 May. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Proving flights are similar to commercial flights but with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), executives and flight crew of the carrier concerned on board
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Jet Airways' proving flights are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17, DGCA officials said on Friday. This is the last step for the airline to obtain the air operator certificate (AOC) from the aviation regulator.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jet Airways' proving flights are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17, DGCA officials said on Friday. This is the last step for the airline to obtain the air operator certificate (AOC) from the aviation regulator.
Proving flights are similar to commercial flights but with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), executives and flight crew of the carrier concerned on board. DGCA officials said the proving flights of the airline, using its B737 aircraft, are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17, as quoted by PTI. However, Jet Airways did not respond to PTI's request for a statement
Proving flights are similar to commercial flights but with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), executives and flight crew of the carrier concerned on board. DGCA officials said the proving flights of the airline, using its B737 aircraft, are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17, as quoted by PTI. However, Jet Airways did not respond to PTI's request for a statement
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CEO Sanjiv Kapoor announced the carrier this time will have the best possible app, website and IT systems and services, ‘but without losing the human touch.’ Kapoor said the employees should focus on professionalism and this time, the airline will be more customer driven.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, CEO Sanjiv Kapoor announced the carrier this time will have the best possible app, website and IT systems and services, ‘but without losing the human touch.’ Kapoor said the employees should focus on professionalism and this time, the airline will be more customer driven.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kapoor said in an email to his employees, "Human interaction cannot be fully replaced by technology -- it must always be there as a backup, especially when things go wrong (during irregular operations, etc)."
Kapoor said in an email to his employees, "Human interaction cannot be fully replaced by technology -- it must always be there as a backup, especially when things go wrong (during irregular operations, etc)."
The airline will announce its aircraft order soon after it receives its air operator certificate (AOC), noted Kapoor's email, which has been accessed by PTI.
The airline will announce its aircraft order soon after it receives its air operator certificate (AOC), noted Kapoor's email, which has been accessed by PTI.
On May 5, Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC. And it is likely to relaunch in July-September quarter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On May 5, Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC. And it is likely to relaunch in July-September quarter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.
The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.