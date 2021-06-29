Jet Airways' revival could shake up Indian aviation market: Capa

New Delhi: The revival of Jet Airways (India) Limited and its subsequent re-entry into the market could shake up the country's aviation industry, aviation consultancy firm Capa said in a report on Tuesday.

Consolidation, ownership reshuffles, and market share expansion by some players are all on the cards for the post-pandemic industry landscape, the agency said. Jet Airways 2.0 will be very different from the original airline as it will have to address the challenges of a vastly changed Indian aviation market, due to the covid-19 pandemic, it added.

Jet Airways, grounded since 2019, took a step closer to revival last week after a bankruptcy court approved the insolvency resolution plan submitted by Kalrock Capital and Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

However, the two judge-bench headed by Janab Mohammed Ajmal and V. Nallasenapathy directed the Jalan-Kalrock consortium to get the required approval and licenses (to restart airlines), including permissions for obtaining airport slots, from relevant authorities within 90 days.

"The favourable decision by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is undoubtedly a major milestone for Jet Airways and its new owners. Although the court ruling did not deliver all that the airline’s backers had hoped for regarding airport slot claims, it was still enough for them to confirm that they will proceed with the relaunch," Capa said in the report.

"But first they have other significant hurdles to overcome, and agreements to negotiate, to meet operational requirements," it added.

Meanwhile, a seven-member monitoring committee, including members appointed by the winning bidder Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the lenders, will now manage the daily affairs at the airline till the completion of the resolution process.

"In terms of the Resolution Plan, the implementation of the Resolution Plan is proposed to be supervised by the Monitoring Committee, terms of appointment and duties of the Monitoring Committee will be as set out in the Resolution Plan and the day to day operations and the management of the Company shall be carried out by the Monitoring Committee until the closing date as defined in the Resolution Plan," the airline said in a recent stock exchange notification.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), had in October 2020 approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of Kalrock Capital and Jalan.

The consortium has proposed to invest ₹600 crore in the first two years in the grounded airline to repay creditors and acquire an 89.79% stake in the carrier.

The consortium has also proposed to invest ₹475 crore in the first two years and ₹125 crore by selling existing non-core assets like realty and luxury cars by the end of the first year. It has also proposed to pay ₹131 crore, ₹193 crore, and ₹259 crore at the end of the third, fourth and fifth year, respectively, to financial creditors from the airline’s cash flows.

Overall, the consortium hopes to repay ₹1,183 crore to creditors over five years, which would include collections from asset sale proceeds and cash flows.

