Jet Airways says proving flights done, awaits final flying permit. Read here

This development comes after the full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium
Jet Airways, which conducted its final phase of proving flights on Tuesday, is expected to get its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) revalidated this week, according to a senior DGCA official. Proving flights is the last step before the airline can be granted air operator certificate.
This development comes after the full-service carrier, which stopped flying more than three years ago, is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan Kalrock consortium and completed its first phase of proving flights on Sunday, according to news agency PTI report.
"The process for Jet Airways flying permit revalidation is almost done. Their AOC revalidation will be done by this week," the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
A total of five flights (landing) have to be conducted by the aircraft to successfully complete the process. An airline spokesperson said it would be conducting the remaining proven flights but refused to comment on the revalidation of the AOP.
Jet Airways suspended operations on April 17, 2019, after its erstwhile promoters failed to provide liquidity and the insolvency resolution process started for the airline in June 2019.
In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.
