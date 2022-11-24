Jet Airways staff union sends legal notice on pending dues

So far, the consortium has deposited ₹150 crore as bank guarantees and has indicated that it will not make any further payments before the ownership of the airline is transferred by the lenders to the consortium. However, the lenders are insisting that the consortium makes cash payments to the creditors and fulfill pre-requirements for launching an airline before transfer of ownership, Mint has reported. The resolution plan had further stated that the winning bidder has to make an upfront payment of ₹185 crore to the financial creditors within 180 days from the effective date which in this case is 20 May, as per senior officials at Jet Airways.

