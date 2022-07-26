It is important to note that as of now, the ailing airline has just one operational aircraft, which is a B737NG, in its fleet. The airline has announced that it intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September, the report said. Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over ₹8,000 crore, the report further highlighted. In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, according to the report.