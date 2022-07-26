Jet Airways on Tuesday said that it is, ‘inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft’
Jet Airways on Tuesday announced that it has started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft, Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes, as it shared its plans to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September. This development comes after a long period as its commercial operations stayed suspended since April 17, 2019 due to financial distress.
Jet Airways on Tuesday took to Twitter to share, "Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India's classiest airline." On a positive note, the airline added the caption, “Good things come to those that wait - Jet Airways will be flying again soon!"
Notably, the ailing airline on Tuesday started the process for hiring pilots for Airbus' A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes. The airline, which reportedly received air operator certificate from aviation regulator DGCA on May 20, is yet to place an order for aircraft with either European planemaker Airbus or American aerospace company Boeing, according to news agency PTI report.
It is important to note that as of now, the ailing airline has just one operational aircraft, which is a B737NG, in its fleet. The airline has announced that it intends to recommence commercial operations in the current quarter ending September, the report said. Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over ₹8,000 crore, the report further highlighted. In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, according to the report.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, news agency Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter said. Once a major player in the Indian aviation space, Jet Airways has not flown since April 17, 2019 and is being revived under the ownership of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium. Earlier this year, it got its air operator certificate revalidated by the aviation safety regulator DGCA, according to Reuters.
