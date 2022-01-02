Jet fuel or ATF prices have been hiked by 2.75 per cent on firming international oil prices. With this hike, the ATF prices have increased by ₹2,039.63 per kilolitre to ₹76,062.04 per kl in Delhi, a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers shows.

LPG prices, however, were cut by ₹102.50 for 19 kg commercial cylinder, effective January 1, 2022. This is the first decline in LPG prices since October 2021.

ATF prices had declined two times in December, thanks to a drop in global oil prices in second half of November and mid-December.

Before mid-November, ATF prices had risen to ₹80,835.04 per kl. But, prices were slashed on December 1 and 15 by a total of ₹6,812.25 per kl or 8.4 per cent. Notably, jet fuel prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month, based on the average price of international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.

With the decline in LPG prices, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost ₹1998.50 in Delhi. It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries and tea stalls etc, which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

Last month on December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by ₹100 bringing the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to ₹2,101 in Delhi, which was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around ₹2,200 per cylinder.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.