Jet Fuel prices drop to 95,935/kL in Delhi

The price of jet fuel, also known as ATF, has been reduced in Delhi from ₹98,349.95/kL to ₹95,935.34/kL, providing much-needed relief for the airline industry.
The price of jet fuel, also known as ATF, has been reduced in Delhi from ₹98,349.95/kL to ₹95,935.34/kL, providing much-needed relief for the airline industry.
ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.
ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.
Earlier on March 1, Jet fuel (ATF) price was reduced by 4 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eleventh month in running.
Earlier on March 1, Jet fuel (ATF) price was reduced by 4 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eleventh month in running.
However, the price on January 1 was reduced to ₹1,08,138.77 per kl from ₹1,17,587.64. Prior to that, the price was slashed by 2.3 per cent on December 1 and 4.19 per cent on November 1.
However, the price on January 1 was reduced to ₹1,08,138.77 per kl from ₹1,17,587.64. Prior to that, the price was slashed by 2.3 per cent on December 1 and 4.19 per cent on November 1.
However, fuel prices in major cities have remained unchanged on Sunday, as it has been since May 21 last year after a pan-India revision.
However, fuel prices in major cities have remained unchanged on Sunday, as it has been since May 21 last year after a pan-India revision.
In Delhi, the price of petrol remains at ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, customers will have to pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.72 for a litre of diesel.
In Delhi, the price of petrol remains at ₹96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, customers will have to pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.72 for a litre of diesel.
Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by ₹171.50 with effect from today.
Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by ₹171.50 with effect from today.