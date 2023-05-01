Hello User
Home / News / India /  Jet Fuel prices drop to 95,935/kL in Delhi

Jet Fuel prices drop to 95,935/kL in Delhi

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Livemint
Aeroplanes lined up at Mumbai domestic airport. (HT photo by Vijayanand Gupta )

ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.

The price of jet fuel, also known as ATF, has been reduced in Delhi from 98,349.95/kL to 95,935.34/kL, providing much-needed relief for the airline industry.

Earlier on March 1, Jet fuel (ATF) price was reduced by 4 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eleventh month in running.

However, the price on January 1 was reduced to 1,08,138.77 per kl from 1,17,587.64. Prior to that, the price was slashed by 2.3 per cent on December 1 and 4.19 per cent on November 1.

However, fuel prices in major cities have remained unchanged on Sunday, as it has been since May 21 last year after a pan-India revision.

In Delhi, the price of petrol remains at 96.72 per litre, while diesel is priced at 89.62 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, customers will have to pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.72 for a litre of diesel.

Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by 171.50 with effect from today.

