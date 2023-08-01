Jet fuel prices hiked for the second consecutive month: Check prices here1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Jet fuel prices have been hiked for the second consecutive month. Check prices here.
For the second consecutive month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have raised the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), popularly known as jet fuel, effective from August 1.
The ATF prices for domestic airlines in major metro cities have been revised by OMCs. In the nation's capital, Delhi, ATF prices have seen a significant surge, with the cost per kilo-litre reaching ₹98,508.26. Kolkata, another major metro, has also witnessed an upward trend in ATF prices, with rates soaring to ₹1,07,383.08 per kilo-litre.
Meanwhile, Mumbai, the financial hub of India, recorded a price hike, with ATF now priced at ₹92,124.13 per kilo-litre. Similarly, Chennai experienced an increase, with ATF costs climbing to ₹1,02,391.64 per kilo-litre.
ATF prices for domestic airlines on international runs have been announced for major metros in India. The revised ATF prices are set to impact airline operations and operating costs.
In Delhi, the price of ATF stands at $902.62 per kilolitre, reflecting an adjustment in response to market dynamics and global oil prices. Airlines operating from Delhi will now have to factor in this increased cost while planning their international flights.
Similarly, in Kolkata, the ATF prices have been raised to $941.09 per kilolitre, signalling an upward trend in fuel costs for airlines operating from this metro. For Mumbai, the ATF prices have reached $900.73 per kilolitre. In Chennai, the ATF prices have been set at $897.83 per kilolitre.
In July, after a span of four months of reduction in response to declining crude oil prices, jet fuel prices witnessed a notable hike. ATF prices were increased by 1.65%. This rate increase was reported by state-owned fuel retailers in their latest price notification.
All prices after the latest hike, as mentioned above, have been taken from the official website of IndianOil.
