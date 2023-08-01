Hello User
Jet fuel prices hiked for the second consecutive month: Check prices here

1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jet fuel prices have been hiked for the second consecutive month. Check prices here.

Jet fuel prices have been hiked for the second month in a row

For the second consecutive month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have raised the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), popularly known as jet fuel, effective from August 1.

The ATF prices for domestic airlines in major metro cities have been revised by OMCs. In the nation's capital, Delhi, ATF prices have seen a significant surge, with the cost per kilo-litre reaching 98,508.26. Kolkata, another major metro, has also witnessed an upward trend in ATF prices, with rates soaring to 1,07,383.08 per kilo-litre.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, the financial hub of India, recorded a price hike, with ATF now priced at 92,124.13 per kilo-litre. Similarly, Chennai experienced an increase, with ATF costs climbing to 1,02,391.64 per kilo-litre.

ATF prices for domestic airlines on international runs have been announced for major metros in India. The revised ATF prices are set to impact airline operations and operating costs.

In Delhi, the price of ATF stands at $902.62 per kilolitre, reflecting an adjustment in response to market dynamics and global oil prices. Airlines operating from Delhi will now have to factor in this increased cost while planning their international flights.

Similarly, in Kolkata, the ATF prices have been raised to $941.09 per kilolitre, signalling an upward trend in fuel costs for airlines operating from this metro. For Mumbai, the ATF prices have reached $900.73 per kilolitre. In Chennai, the ATF prices have been set at $897.83 per kilolitre.

ATF price hike in July

In July, after a span of four months of reduction in response to declining crude oil prices, jet fuel prices witnessed a notable hike. ATF prices were increased by 1.65%. This rate increase was reported by state-owned fuel retailers in their latest price notification.

All prices after the latest hike, as mentioned above, have been taken from the official website of IndianOil.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
