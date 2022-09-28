Jet may opt for Airbus A320neo

So far, Jet Airways has not announced plans for its fleet composition. Jet Airways used a Boeing 737 while operating test flights for its air operator certificate. However, it initiated the hiring process for pilots for Airbus A320, Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX in July.
NEW DELHI :Jet Airways (India) Ltd is likely to opt for Airbus A320neo aircraft as part of the first phase of its flight operations, people aware of the development said. An Airbus A320neo aircraft in Jet Airways livery was spotted recently, indicating that the airline is close to making an announcement on the fleet.
A spokesperson for the airline declined to comment on a query.
So far, the airline has not announced plans for its fleet composition. Jet Airways used a Boeing 737 while operating test flights for its air operator certificate. However, it initiated the hiring process for pilots for Airbus A320, Boeing 737NG and Boeing 737 MAX in July.
Currently, the airline has one Boeing 737NG in its fleet, according to Flightradar.
Discussions have also taken place between Jet Airways and Airbus for A220 aircraft, but decisions have not been taken as yet, another person aware of the development said.
Mint had reported on 13 September that the timeline for commencement of Jet Airways operations is likely to be pushed to October.
Jet Airways, a popular full-service carrier, had to shut operations in April 2019 due to a severe financial crisis.
The airline underwent an insolvency resolution process for two years, following which the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench approved the resolution plan for Jet Airways submitted by the Jalan Kalrock Consortium in June 2021.
