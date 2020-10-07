Jewar airport: Key pact inked to allow Zurich enterprise to begin work

After several delays owing to flight restrictions and the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Noida International Airport Limited and Zurich Airport International AG on Wednesday signed a key agreement that would allow the Swiss developer to begin work at the site of the upcoming Jewar airport near Delhi , officials said.

The 'concession agreement' for the Greenfield airport, estimated to cost ₹29,560 crore, was inked between the UP government's agency and the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle floated by the Zurich Airport for the project, the officials said.

“Yes, the concession agreement has been signed," NIAL's Nodal officer for Jewar airport Shailendra Bhatia said, according to news agency PTI.

The concession agreement would allow the Switzerland-headquartered company to construct and maintain the airport that is being built on the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is billed to be the biggest in India upon completion, Bhatia said.

The agreement was supposed to be signed by July 2 as per the earlier schedule. However, on June 10, the UP government postponed the agreement signing date to August 17 in view of the pandemic. Later, in August, the enterprise was given time till October 15 for the signing due to restrictions on air travel.

“The cabinet of ministers has approved extending the signing date of the concession agreement for the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar by 45 days from the commencement of international flights between Malaysia and India and Switzerland and India which included the duration of the mandatory quarantine in India or till October 15, whichever is earlier," according to the statement.

On November 29 last year, Swiss firm Zurich Airport emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

The project will be spread over 5,000 hectares. When completed, the airport, which will be the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport, is likely to have six to eight runways, the most in India, according to officials.

Work is underway for the first phase of the airport, expected to be completed by 2023.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.