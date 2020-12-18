Jewar airport to be named as Noida International Airport; official logo revealed

The second airport in the National Capital Region will be officially known as Noida International Airport . The upcoming airport will be located at Jewar in Greater Noida. Zurich Airport International and the Uttar Pradesh government also revealed official logo of Noida International Airport — a symbol that shows a Sarus Crane - the state bird of the state - in flight.

"The symbol is created using thin uniform converging lines with a blue-green colour gradient fill symbolising technology and connectivity on one hand and eco-consciousness on the other. The upward movement denotes positivity and upliftment of experience. The logo effectively combines technology with emotions while lending sophistication and elegance," the official statement said.

"The logo echoes Noida International Airport’s vision to be India’s leading airport in terms of quality, efficiency, technology and a role model for sustainable infrastructure and operations, delivering an exemplary experience to all customer segments," it added.

Commenting on the new name and logo, Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited said, “We are pleased to finalise Noida International Airport as the official brand name for the upcoming airport at Jewar. The logo is the true reflection of building India’s leading airport which is an amalgamation of efficiency, technology and a sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, while keeping a symbol of Uttar Pradesh at the core.

In November last year, Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years, which includes construction period of four years in the first phase.

ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year. Last week, a consortium of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP were selected as the architect team to design the airport.

