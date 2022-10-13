Jewar airport: UP CM assures mutually agreed compensation for farmers in the 2nd phase of land acquisition1 min read . 05:48 AM IST
- In the first phase of the airport, the state government had got 3,300 acre of land.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has assured a group of farmers that a mutually agreed compensation will be paid for the land to be acquired for the Jewar international airport's second phase, news agency PTI has reported citing an official spokesperson.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has assured a group of farmers that a mutually agreed compensation will be paid for the land to be acquired for the Jewar international airport's second phase, news agency PTI has reported citing an official spokesperson.
The state government wants farmers of the state to be happy and those displaced should be rehabilitated wherever they want, he said, while addressing the farmers, who came from Jewar to meet him at his official residence.
The state government wants farmers of the state to be happy and those displaced should be rehabilitated wherever they want, he said, while addressing the farmers, who came from Jewar to meet him at his official residence.
A skill development centre should be set up in Jewar so that farmers’ children who completed diploma in aircraft maintenance got a job in the Noida International Airport only, HindustanTimes has reported citing CM Adityanath.
A skill development centre should be set up in Jewar so that farmers’ children who completed diploma in aircraft maintenance got a job in the Noida International Airport only, HindustanTimes has reported citing CM Adityanath.
In the first phase of the airport, the state government had got 3,300 acre of land.
In the first phase of the airport, the state government had got 3,300 acre of land.
The chief minister said that the project will be completed in time.
The chief minister said that the project will be completed in time.
Meanwhile, construction of runway, terminal, and air traffic control is underway at the Noida International Airport in Jewar, as per a latest progress report.
Meanwhile, construction of runway, terminal, and air traffic control is underway at the Noida International Airport in Jewar, as per a latest progress report.
Under the first phase, the airport is expected to be prepared to handle 12 million passengers per year and manage 96,400 flight movements annually. For now, there will be one ,3900m-long runway in the north and 28 aircraft stands have been planned as well.
Under the first phase, the airport is expected to be prepared to handle 12 million passengers per year and manage 96,400 flight movements annually. For now, there will be one ,3900m-long runway in the north and 28 aircraft stands have been planned as well.
Around 167 acre will be kept for real estate development and an estimated 40 acre will be allocated for maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities.
Around 167 acre will be kept for real estate development and an estimated 40 acre will be allocated for maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities.
Terminal T1 is to occupy an area of 101,590 square metre. The airport has selected Tata Projects Ltd to undertake engineering, procurement, and construction of Noida International Airport. Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities, and other ancillary buildings at the airport.
Terminal T1 is to occupy an area of 101,590 square metre. The airport has selected Tata Projects Ltd to undertake engineering, procurement, and construction of Noida International Airport. Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities, and other ancillary buildings at the airport.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)