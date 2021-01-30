Jewar Airport: UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting with officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting on Saturday in regard to the upcoming airport in Jewar . The meeting was conducted to decide the implementing agency for the completion of the Noida International Greenfield Airport.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the state along with other concerned officials.

According to a PTI report, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) as the implementing agency on its behalf for the airport in Jewar.

Earlier, Zurich Airport International AG was selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Work is underway for the first phase of the Noida International Airport, spread over 5,000 hectares. According to officials, the airport will be India's biggest airport upon completion. The first phase will be spread over 1,300 hectares and is expected to have two runways when the airport begins flight operations. The operations are expected to begin by December 2023 or January 2024.

According to official projections, the airport will have a capacity to handle 12 million passengers per annum after the first phase and 70 million by the end of the fourth phase. The project is estimated to cost ₹29,560 crore.

Uttar Pradesh's Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta was assured, in the month of Decemeber, that the new airport will get enough footfall of passengers, once the project is completed.

