Jewellers bet on 'Dhanteras'; expect to clock 70% of last year's biz

"Consumers are looking to bring in auspiciousness to their lives whilst shopping with care and, therefore, have valued the safety standards that we have established in our stores. Our new collection offers good value and freshness in the wearable, affordable, lightweight category as well as in the bridal jewellery category that we owe to our karigars whose skills have come to the fore beautifully this festive season," Titan Company Tanishq VP- Category, Marketing and Retail, Arun Narayan said.