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Jewellers face higher hallmarking costs as festive, wedding demand picks up

Vaeshnavi KasthurilNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read19 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Bureau of Indian Standards has raised gold hallmarking fee by 67% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 per article.
Bureau of Indian Standards has raised gold hallmarking fee by 67% to ₹75 per article.(Reuters)
Summary

The increase in the hallmarking fee to 75 affects the perceived value of lightweight jewellery, prompting calls for a review.

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BENGALURU,MUMBAI : India’s jewellers are facing higher compliance costs in the run-up to the festive and wedding season after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raised the gold hallmarking fee by 67% to 75 per article from 45 on 14 September.

BENGALURU,MUMBAI : India’s jewellers are facing higher compliance costs in the run-up to the festive and wedding season after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raised the gold hallmarking fee by 67% to 75 per article from 45 on 14 September.

The increase comes as elevated gold prices have pushed consumers towards lighter jewellery and exchanges, making the flat per-article fee more significant for lower-value pieces and adding to costs for retailers that absorb the charge rather than pass it on to customers.

The increase comes as elevated gold prices have pushed consumers towards lighter jewellery and exchanges, making the flat per-article fee more significant for lower-value pieces and adding to costs for retailers that absorb the charge rather than pass it on to customers.

Amit Modak, chief executive and director of Reva Diamonds by P.N. Gadgil & Sons Ltd, said the additional cost would become meaningful at scale for a retailer that hallmarks a large number of articles.

Also Read | How NPCI’s merchant fee will squeeze retailer profits this season

“The 30 increase per article may appear small in isolation, but when multiplied across the large number of articles that an organized retailer hallmarks, it becomes a meaningful incremental cost,” said Modak.

The impact is more pronounced for lightweight jewellery because the same fee applies regardless of weight. Small earrings, rings and pendants have become increasingly relevant as consumers adjust to higher gold prices.

“A lower fee slab for articles below a certain weight could help address the disproportionate impact on small earrings, rings and pendants,” Modak said, adding that the BIS, industry, and other stakeholders should decide the threshold through consultation.

Supriya Kataria, founder of Mumbai-based Kumari Fine Jewellery, said her company would charge customers the notified fee at actuals, without adding a margin.

“Hallmarking is a statutory consumer protection fee that directly assures purity and HUID traceability," Kataria said, adding that the company's bulk consignments help optimize the effective per-piece cost.

Also Read | Why brands are calling out rivals in their ads

Darshan Chauhan, chief growth officer and executive director of Sky Gold & Diamonds, also expects limited impact. The company said the revised fee follows its existing billing mechanism through retail partners and would not materially change its operating cost structure. Even for jewellery priced at around 5,000-10,000, the additional 30 represents a small proportion of the purchase value, Chauhan said.

An added cost

The increase has nevertheless raised concerns among industry representatives about how the charge is collected and its effect on the customer experience.

“The amount is not very big. But the customer refuses it. The customer argues, ‘I have taken such a big order. Why are you talking about 35 or 40?’” said Rajesh Rokde, an industry representative at the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

Rokde said jewellers face the difficulty of explaining the charge to customers, even though the statutory fee is small compared with the value of a jewellery purchase.

“The customer is already unable to buy because gold is expensive. Secondly, making charges are added to it. Thirdly, GST (goods and services tax) is added to it. Fourthly, hallmark charges have been added to it,” he said.

He also said the industry had not been adequately consulted on the increase and called for a review of the fee. “As a government body, they should meet all the associations. Because, after all, only the jeweller will do the collection.” The earlier 45 fee was already high, and a lower rate could be considered, he added.

High gold prices— 1,57,860 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold on Friday, up nearly 17% since 1 January—are already pushing consumers towards lighter-weight, lower-carat and studded jewellery, while exchanges have emerged as an important source of demand.

In a 30 July report, the World Gold Council said jewellery demand weakened from mid-May to mid-June as “the month-long inauspicious period (mid-May to mid-June), the 9% import duty hike, and the Prime Minister's appeal to curb gold purchases weighed on demand.”

Also Read | Titan SKINN gets in the game for pricier perfumes

Jewellery demand fell 15% year-on-year to 75 tonnes in the June quarter, although it recovered 14% sequentially from a weak first quarter.

“Volume of the gold jewellery retail sector (in India) will decline 13-15% on year to 620-640 tonnes this fiscal, a level not seen in the past decade,” said Himank Sharma, director, credit rating agency Crisil, in a 22 May report.

Amid this shift, a 75 charge represents a larger proportion of the value of a small earring or pendant than a heavier piece, even though both attract the same statutory fee.

According to the BIS's latest notification, gold hallmarking is compulsory in 392 districts, and is being implemented in phases in the 800+ districts.

Mint's queries emailed to the BIS remained unanswered.

Unintended consequences

Rokde also raised concerns about uneven coverage of mandatory hallmarking across districts, saying differences in implementation could create confusion for customers.

He also raised concerns about fake hallmarking, arguing that higher compliance costs could increase the incentive for malpractice.

More stakeholders are awaiting clarity on rules. “We are waiting for clarity on the new rules as we have seen some jewellers are unhappy with the higher charges,” said a Mumbai-based hallmarking laboratory on the condition of anonymity.

Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) are independent, third-party laboratories recognized by the BIS to scientifically test the purity of precious metals and apply hallmarks.

Also Read | Why food labelling is under the FSSAI scanner

He said the number of AHCs is not evenly distributed across the country and is instead concentrated in major cities, reducing accessibility for small regional jewellers.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

    Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

    clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

    Read Less
    Neethi Lisa Rojan

    Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

    from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

    Read Less
    Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
    HomeNewsIndiaJewellers face higher hallmarking costs as festive, wedding demand picks up

    Jewellers face higher hallmarking costs as festive, wedding demand picks up

    Vaeshnavi KasthurilNeethi Lisa Rojan
    4 min read19 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    Bureau of Indian Standards has raised gold hallmarking fee by 67% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 per article.
    Bureau of Indian Standards has raised gold hallmarking fee by 67% to ₹75 per article.(Reuters)
    Summary

    The increase in the hallmarking fee to 75 affects the perceived value of lightweight jewellery, prompting calls for a review.

    Gift this article

    BENGALURU,MUMBAI : India’s jewellers are facing higher compliance costs in the run-up to the festive and wedding season after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raised the gold hallmarking fee by 67% to 75 per article from 45 on 14 September.

    BENGALURU,MUMBAI : India’s jewellers are facing higher compliance costs in the run-up to the festive and wedding season after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raised the gold hallmarking fee by 67% to 75 per article from 45 on 14 September.

    The increase comes as elevated gold prices have pushed consumers towards lighter jewellery and exchanges, making the flat per-article fee more significant for lower-value pieces and adding to costs for retailers that absorb the charge rather than pass it on to customers.

    The increase comes as elevated gold prices have pushed consumers towards lighter jewellery and exchanges, making the flat per-article fee more significant for lower-value pieces and adding to costs for retailers that absorb the charge rather than pass it on to customers.

    Amit Modak, chief executive and director of Reva Diamonds by P.N. Gadgil & Sons Ltd, said the additional cost would become meaningful at scale for a retailer that hallmarks a large number of articles.

    Also Read | How NPCI’s merchant fee will squeeze retailer profits this season

    “The 30 increase per article may appear small in isolation, but when multiplied across the large number of articles that an organized retailer hallmarks, it becomes a meaningful incremental cost,” said Modak.

    The impact is more pronounced for lightweight jewellery because the same fee applies regardless of weight. Small earrings, rings and pendants have become increasingly relevant as consumers adjust to higher gold prices.

    “A lower fee slab for articles below a certain weight could help address the disproportionate impact on small earrings, rings and pendants,” Modak said, adding that the BIS, industry, and other stakeholders should decide the threshold through consultation.

    Supriya Kataria, founder of Mumbai-based Kumari Fine Jewellery, said her company would charge customers the notified fee at actuals, without adding a margin.

    “Hallmarking is a statutory consumer protection fee that directly assures purity and HUID traceability," Kataria said, adding that the company's bulk consignments help optimize the effective per-piece cost.

    Also Read | Why brands are calling out rivals in their ads

    Darshan Chauhan, chief growth officer and executive director of Sky Gold & Diamonds, also expects limited impact. The company said the revised fee follows its existing billing mechanism through retail partners and would not materially change its operating cost structure. Even for jewellery priced at around 5,000-10,000, the additional 30 represents a small proportion of the purchase value, Chauhan said.

    An added cost

    The increase has nevertheless raised concerns among industry representatives about how the charge is collected and its effect on the customer experience.

    “The amount is not very big. But the customer refuses it. The customer argues, ‘I have taken such a big order. Why are you talking about 35 or 40?’” said Rajesh Rokde, an industry representative at the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

    Rokde said jewellers face the difficulty of explaining the charge to customers, even though the statutory fee is small compared with the value of a jewellery purchase.

    “The customer is already unable to buy because gold is expensive. Secondly, making charges are added to it. Thirdly, GST (goods and services tax) is added to it. Fourthly, hallmark charges have been added to it,” he said.

    He also said the industry had not been adequately consulted on the increase and called for a review of the fee. “As a government body, they should meet all the associations. Because, after all, only the jeweller will do the collection.” The earlier 45 fee was already high, and a lower rate could be considered, he added.

    High gold prices— 1,57,860 per 10 grams of 24-carat gold on Friday, up nearly 17% since 1 January—are already pushing consumers towards lighter-weight, lower-carat and studded jewellery, while exchanges have emerged as an important source of demand.

    In a 30 July report, the World Gold Council said jewellery demand weakened from mid-May to mid-June as “the month-long inauspicious period (mid-May to mid-June), the 9% import duty hike, and the Prime Minister's appeal to curb gold purchases weighed on demand.”

    Also Read | Titan SKINN gets in the game for pricier perfumes

    Jewellery demand fell 15% year-on-year to 75 tonnes in the June quarter, although it recovered 14% sequentially from a weak first quarter.

    “Volume of the gold jewellery retail sector (in India) will decline 13-15% on year to 620-640 tonnes this fiscal, a level not seen in the past decade,” said Himank Sharma, director, credit rating agency Crisil, in a 22 May report.

    Amid this shift, a 75 charge represents a larger proportion of the value of a small earring or pendant than a heavier piece, even though both attract the same statutory fee.

    According to the BIS's latest notification, gold hallmarking is compulsory in 392 districts, and is being implemented in phases in the 800+ districts.

    Mint's queries emailed to the BIS remained unanswered.

    Unintended consequences

    Rokde also raised concerns about uneven coverage of mandatory hallmarking across districts, saying differences in implementation could create confusion for customers.

    He also raised concerns about fake hallmarking, arguing that higher compliance costs could increase the incentive for malpractice.

    More stakeholders are awaiting clarity on rules. “We are waiting for clarity on the new rules as we have seen some jewellers are unhappy with the higher charges,” said a Mumbai-based hallmarking laboratory on the condition of anonymity.

    Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHCs) are independent, third-party laboratories recognized by the BIS to scientifically test the purity of precious metals and apply hallmarks.

    Also Read | Why food labelling is under the FSSAI scanner

    He said the number of AHCs is not evenly distributed across the country and is instead concentrated in major cities, reducing accessibility for small regional jewellers.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

      Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

      clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

      Read Less
      Neethi Lisa Rojan

      Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

      from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

      Read Less
      Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
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