Jewellers to go on strike on Monday against hallmarking process

“The new HUID is a 6-digit code, which BIS feels will improve gold purity, but BIS cannot prove even one element of how it can improve the purity, apart from it being just a tracking mechanism. The consumer wants perfect quality of gold jewellery which we are happy to deliver. The new process has been made a 'destructive process' that damages our jewellery being hallmarked," said Ashok Minawala, member of the National Task Force on Hallmarking and past chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.