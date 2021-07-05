Jewellery hallmarking to lead to consolidation in industry: Report

“We expect accelerated consolidation in the jewellery industry given the increasing regulatory requirements. According to World Gold Council, India has around 400,000 jewellers, out of which only 40,000 have been BIS certified. Experts believe that several jewellers have multiple business streams and sale of jewellery may not be the core business. Secondly, industry experts reckon that only 30% of the gold jewellery in India is hallmarked," ICICI Securities said in a report dated 4 July.